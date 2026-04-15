1 of Cleveland's hidden gems, Skidmark Garage, is closing after 11 years

CLEVELAND — A beloved community motorcycle garage where owners can work on their bikes and socialize with other riders is set to close soon.

According to a verified GoFundMe page, Skidmark Garage is asking for the public's help to "close with dignity," with donations going toward paying down its rent, utility and bankruptcy filing costs.

"This community space was more than just a garage. It was where friendships were built, parades kicked off, members attended fish fries together, and kids and adults alike were introduced to the world of fixing your own sh*t," friends of Skidmark Garage said on the GoFundMe page.

The garage, located near East 55th Street and St. Clair Avenue, worked like a gym membership. Members paid a fee that gives them access to all the tools to work on their bikes alongside other members who all pitch in to help one another.

News 5 spoke with Skidmark Garage's owner, Brian Schaffran, back in 2021, when it was featured on our list of 100 Cleveland Gems.

WATCH:

Inside a Cleveland hidden gem: Skidmark Garage

RELATED: Skidmark Garage gives motorcyclists from all walks of life a communal space to work on their bikes

The garage's website states that its last day of operation will be April 30. It's already started selling all of its equipment and tools.

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