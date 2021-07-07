10 AM: Attorney General Dave Yost provides updates on 'officer-involved critical incidents' in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will hold a press conference to provide updates on officer-involved critical incidents that occurred in Columbus and Cleveland, his office announced Wednesday.

The press conference will be held via Zoom and will begin at 10 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

AG Yost speaks about 'officer-involved critical incidents'

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.