10-year-old girl, 9-year-old boy arrested for allegedly assaulting 5-year-old girl

Warning: what you're about to read may be graphic and disturbing.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office has announced that a 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old girl in a wooded area off East 148th Street in September.

They have been charged with:



One count of attempted murder

Four counts of rape

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of kidnapping

One count of strangulation

What happened?

News 5's Nadeen Abusada spoke with the 5-year-old's mother, Antavia Kennibrew, who said that on Sept. 13, she dropped her daughter off at a family member's home. Later that day, she received a phone call informing her that her daughter had left the house on her own and was missing.

A police report states that a witness saw three juveniles, whom police previously said in a statement were all under the age of 10, take her to a wooded area in the 1000 block of East 148th Street and physically and sexually assault her.

The specifics of the assault are too disturbing to share, but details in the police report support Kennibrew's claim that her daughter was viciously attacked.

Kennibrew said she met her daughter after the incident in an ambulance, and the girl was unconscious and covered in dirt, blood and bruises.

The Cleveland Division of Police Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit is investigating the case.

Watch Nadeen Abusada's interview with Antavia Kennibrew:

Mother seeks justice after 5-year-old daughter allegedly beaten, sexually abused

