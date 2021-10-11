12 PM: Columbus Day Parade in Cleveland's Little Italy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's Columbus Day Parade is set to kick off Monday afternoon in Little Italy at noon.

The parade wasn't held last year due to COVID-19. This year's event promises to delight. There will be floats, marching bands and more in the parade.

And since it's in Little Italy, anyone attending in person has a myriad of fantastic restaurants and stores to eat at and shop.

After the parade, attendees are encouraged to visit the newly opened Italian American Museum of Cleveland.

Cleveland’s Columbus Day Parade and related celebrations date back to 1920 when several Italian American enclaves across the city paid homage to the 15th-Century Italian explorer. Following World War II, the parade was held downtown before moving to Little Italy in 2003.

The parade is sponsored by the Italian Sons and Daughters of America (ISDA).

“Columbus’ journey launched 500 years of immigration to America, attracting peoples from throughout the world seeking a better life for their families — this is the spirit we champion and are fighting to preserve, and this is what the Columbus’ parades and statues stand for,” said ISDA National President and Greater Cleveland Columbus Day Chairman Basil M. Russo, in a news release.

