14-year-old arrested for vehicle break-ins at Cleveland churches

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have arrested a 14-year-old boy they believe is responsible for a series of vehicle break-ins throughout the city, including at Cleveland churches during service hours.

News 5 has been covering church break-ins for weeks.

They started in November:

And the break-ins stretched into December:

The teen was arrested on Dec. 14, say police, while officers were investigating an unrelated incident, and he was in possession of multiple firearms at the time. He is now at the Juvenile Detention Center, where he’s facing charges.

Cleveland police say their “citywide efforts” to catch the suspect involved detectives and uniformed officers in multiple districts, as well as video footage, evidence, and talking to victims and witnesses.

“I want to commend our officers for their hard work and dedication in apprehending this suspect. Their professionalism, persistence and attention to detail made this arrest possible,” Cleveland Division of Police Chief Dorothy Todd said in a statement. “We are hopeful that the arrest of this suspect will put a stop to these break-ins, and we remain committed to protecting our community from these types of crimes.”

