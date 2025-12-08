Thieves shatter multiple Cleveland car windows during Sunday services

CLEVELAND — Clevelanders are experiencing déjà vu once again as more cars were broken into — this time during yet another Sunday service.

The House of God Church of Cleveland Chairman Deacon, William Head, said it was during Sunday's noon service when he heard a car alarm sound off.

"That's when I immediately ran out here and saw that all the windows on six of the vehicles were broken out. Personal items were all scattered around. I believe once the alarm went off, it scared off the suspects and [they] ran off. I immediately got in my car to see if anyone was walking, carrying anything or suspicious, but unfortunately I didn't see anyone," Head said.

He did stop by two neighboring churches, which he said were also victimized by car break-ins.

One of those other churches includes Mt. Esther M Baptist Church, according to Head.

"I've been going to this church over 30 years and never has this happened, this type of magnitude where it's not just attacking one or two vehicles, it's like all of our vehicles, all these churches around here, and a change has to come about. We have to do something," Head said.

Just two weeks ago, a different church's parking lot, not too far from Head's, was also targeted.

Head said he wants whoever violated his fellow churchgoers to be caught and charged accordingly.

"This is not free. People have to still go to work with busted windows, and it's in the middle of the winter," Head said.

Head said the situation puts everyone on edge and gives a sense of insecurity.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Police for more information on this latest string of break-ins.

Once we hear back, we'll update this article.

Not only have church parking lots been hit, but also busy streets in Ohio City.

Thirty-seven vehicles were broken into in late October.

Additionally, CMSD teachers have fallen victim to recent car vandalism.

More than a dozen cars were broken into this week.

