Newly released video shows car break-ins at Cleveland church

Newly released surveillance video shows suspects breaking into several vehicles at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church on Quincy Avenue in Cleveland.

The incidents occurred on Nov. 23 while members were attending worship services.

I requested the footage from Cleveland Police, which was captured by the city’s Real Time Crime Center cameras.

In the video, two vehicles are seen entering the church’s back parking lot. Several people exit and begin shattering car windows. The suspects spent more than 10 minutes in the lot, running from vehicle to vehicle, breaking into them and stealing items.

When someone stepped out of the church, the suspects jumped into the vehicles they had arrived in and sped away.

We first reported on the situation on Nov. 24. At that time, Cleveland Police said break-ins that weekend occurred at at least three separate churches, with more than 20 vehicles targeted.

Police also said the department's Real Time Crime Center identified the culprits, who were in two stolen cars. Officers caught up with them, and after a brief chase, two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were taken into custody, while a third remained on the run.

I reached out to police for an update, but have not yet received a response.

Leaders at Olivet previously told News 5 that the church would support those whose cars were broken into and was exploring ways to enhance security.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.