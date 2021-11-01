18-year-old wanted in connection with fatal shooting outside Gunning Park Rec Center in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 18-year-old Xavier Hempstead, who along with his brother, allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Darius Cruz near the Gunning Park Recreation Center in September, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Sept. 25, Hempstead and his brother, Rashaun Williams, allegedly shot Cruz multiple times in the head and back.

Williams was arrested on Oct. 26. Hempstead remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hempstead is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. His last known address is near the 3800 block of West 150th Street in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

