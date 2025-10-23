2 Cleveland men and a teen indicted for Flats shooting

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor announced that two men and a teenager have been indicted for their alleged roles in the shooting in the Flats after the Browns' home opener.

According to Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, 21-year-old Savone Robinson, 19-year-old Erick Sharp and a 17-year-old male were involved in the Sept. 7 shooting.

“What should have been a day of excitement and celebration turned into a scene of fear and chaos,” said O’Malley. “Firing multiple rounds into a crowd of hundreds shows a complete disregard for human life. It's a miracle no one was killed.”

What happened?

Six people were shot, including one person who was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Cleveland police.

The victims were all treated and released from the hospital:

At least 40 shots were fired with four different guns, police said.

Robinson was indicted on the following charges:



Six counts of felonious assault

One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Two counts of aggravated riot

Sharp was indicted on the following charge:



Two counts of aggravated riot

The 17-year-old was indicted on the following charges:



Seven counts of felonious assault

One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

One count of aggravated riot

One count of having weapons under disability

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Mayor Justin Bibb shuts down Play Bar & Grille

Play Bar & Grill was boarded up and shut down by the city the morning after the shooting.

Play's ownership has said it had nothing to do with the shooting, and city officials have yet to connect the Sept. 7 shooting to the bar.

Bibb demanded action after the shooting, according to text messages obtained by News 5:

