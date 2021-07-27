3 people shot near basketball courts at Jefferson Park in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting at Jefferson Park on Cleveland’s West Side Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police responded to Jefferson Park, located off Lorain Avenue near West 133rd Street, for reports of a shooting.

Three people were shot at the park by the basketball courts, according to police,

Two males, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, were both shot in the leg. A 28-year-old male was shot in the abdomen. All were taken to nearby hospitals.

