Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

3 people shot near basketball courts at Jefferson Park in Cleveland, police say

items.[0].image.alt
Tom Livingston | News 5 Cleveland.
Scene of shooting at Jefferson Park.
jefferson park 2.jpg
jefferson park 1.jpg
Posted at 7:00 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 07:00:25-04

CLEVELAND — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting at Jefferson Park on Cleveland’s West Side Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police responded to Jefferson Park, located off Lorain Avenue near West 133rd Street, for reports of a shooting.

Three people were shot at the park by the basketball courts, according to police,

Two males, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, were both shot in the leg. A 28-year-old male was shot in the abdomen. All were taken to nearby hospitals.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.