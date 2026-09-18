Cleveland gas prices hit $5.19 as voters connect rising costs to the war in Iran

CLEVELAND — Gas prices at a Cleveland station have climbed to $5.19 per gallon — a sight not seen in years — as the ongoing war in Iran continues to drive up costs for everyday drivers.

Edward Babb, a Cleveland resident, was among those filling up despite the sticker shock.

"It was just at $3.90; now it's $5? That's just crazy," he said. When asked if he would shop around for a better price, Babb said he had little choice. "Hey, I gotta get gas."

Workers at the station say not all customers are as understanding. Employee Aziz Elmohd said frustration is a constant.

"A lot of customers think we do that. They don't think like the prices (inaudible). They really mad about the prices."

Elmohd also warned the pain at the pump is far from over.

"I think tomorrow's going to go, every day's going to go 10 cents, 15 cents, every day, brother."

Rising prices are also drawing attention on the campaign trail.

Brian Poindexter, the Democratic candidate running for Congress in Ohio's 7th District, said the situation reflects a broader burden on working families.

"This is just another example of working people expected to do more with less."

Poindexter criticized his Republican opponent, incumbent Max Miller, for votes in support of the war in Iran, arguing the conflict is directly hitting household budgets.

"People are really putting that, making that connection that war is driving up the cost for everyday families here in our district. When I get to Congress, I'm going to be one more vote to stop this war. I think that will bring immediate relief to our gas prices and to our overall cost of things."

Miller was unable to comment for this story.

President Trump said last week that gas prices will come down — but not until after the November election.

"I think for gasoline, we'll get them below $2 a gallon," Trump said. When reporter Mary Bruce asked whether that would happen before the midterms, Trump said, "I think it'll take a little bit longer than the midterms."

Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Republican, is leading the push for the president's proposed solution and didn't mince words about the current situation.

"No excuses, John, it's way too high," he told me.

Moreno outlined a plan to provide direct financial relief to Americans.

"If we keep the House and the Senate, that's why we're going to pass a $5,000 dividend to every American citizen to give them the relief from not only the gas prices that happened as a result of this conflict with Iran, which was necessary, unfortunately, but also the devastating inflation that happened during Biden."

Poindexter did not dismiss the dividend idea outright.

"I understand perfectly well that people in this district need relief, working families all across the country need relief, and I'll work with anybody to bring that relief, whether it's in the form of a one-time check."

A recent AP poll found six in 10 voters say rising prices will impact their vote this election.

For Babb, the prices have only reinforced how he plans to vote in November.

"I never voted that way in the first place; I try to get other people to not vote that way."

Other voters are more conflicted. One man, who gave only his first name, Nick, said the prices are weighing on him, but he remains uncertain.

"It's hard to vote back the other way. I voted for Trump three times, but you know, I'm not happy with him for sure, but it's all a mess, I don't know. The other side's just as crazy."

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