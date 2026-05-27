Cleveland police release details of chaotic series of events that left 5 officers injured

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have released new information about the chaotically violent series of events that left five officers and another man injured over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, officers were flagged down by three males in the area of East 57th Street and Fleet Avenue who told them a man in a light blue Nissan had shot someone and driven away, according to a police report.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, ran to a convenience store after he was shot, the report said.

Officers arrived at Open Pantry and located the victim lying on the floor. The 33-year-old said he was walking down Fleet Avenue near East 54th Street when a man, who has been identified by police as 24-year-old Brian Branch Jr., pulled up in a vehicle and shot him, the report said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police canvassed the area and found a bullet casing in the area where the man was shot, said police.

While in the area of Broadway and Union avenues, an officer observed Branch Jr.'s vehicle. Police said that as the officer attempted to make contact, Branch Jr. stuck his arm out the window while holding a gun and firing a shot at the officer.

The bullet struck a pillar of the driver's side door, causing shrapnel to strike an officer in the arm, the report said.

Branch Jr. fled the scene.

Officers located his vehicle and engaged in an authorized pursuit, the report said.

Cleveland Division of Police investigating shooting turned pursuit that left 5 officers injured

RELATED: Cleveland Division of Police investigating shooting turned pursuit that left 5 officers injured

During the pursuit, Branch Jr. began shooting at the officers while traveling westbound on Harvard Avenue, according to police.

The windshield of a cruiser was struck by a bullet, and, over the weekend, Cleveland police said a second officer sustained injuries consistent with a graze wound from a bullet or shrapnel. The department also said one officer fired back at Branch Jr. in response to initial gunfire.

Officers continued the pursuit to arrest the 24-year-old, which ended after the suspect crashed into a church building on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights, police said over the weekend. After attempting to flee on foot, Branch Jr. was taken into custody.

On Saturday, police said that during the pursuit, two cruisers were involved in separate crashes, causing injuries to three officers.

The officers who were injured by gunfire and crashes were transported to a nearby hospital and have since been released, police said.

Branch Jr. is facing charges for felonious assault, a felony of the first degree. He is being held on a $200,000 bond and is set to be arraigned on June 2.