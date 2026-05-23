Heavy police presence, intersection blocked on Broadway Avenue

There is a large police presence on Broadway Avenue in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.

News 5 has a crew on the scene and said the entire intersection of Broadway and Union avenues has been closed by Cleveland Police.

Our crew on the scene said police are taping off the area and surrounding businesses.

News 5 reached out to Cleveland Police, who said they do not have "sufficient accurate confirmed information" at the moment.

This story will be updated once more is learned.