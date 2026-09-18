Cleveland Police welcome miniature horses Valor and Grace

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department has two new members of its mounted patrol unit — miniature horses named Valor and Grace.

Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd announced the names, chosen with community input.

"So our final candidates and the picks today were Valor and Grace, so the little boy's Valor. And the girl is Grace," Todd said.

The department's mounted patrol unit has existed for more than 100 years. Chief Todd said the miniature horses are meant to build on that legacy by deepening community engagement.

"When you look at our horses, our horses go to special events, community events, or they just patrol the neighborhoods. Sometimes they can be a little intimidating. The size alone, and not that they're, you know, a danger to anyone, but it's a little bit intimidating. So we see the interest from the kids in the community," Todd said.

"And we thought what greater way to bring more interest and to bring something a little smaller.... you're going to see these horses at events once we get them accustomed to our area and to our division, and you'll see them out in the community," Todd said.

The idea came from the Cleveland Police Foundation, which reached out to the department about the opportunity. Todd said her traffic commissioner, who oversees the mounted unit, brought her the proposal.

The department initially brought in one of the miniature horses before learning the two had been kept together and were experiencing separation anxiety.

"Really heartwarming because it was the instant, you know, they knew each other and that instant bond was reconnected," Todd said.

News 5 also learned that a former Cleveland Police Foundation member, who is also the grandson of one of the unit's founders, helped fund the miniature horses.

"It's nice to see a full circle moment to this wonderful event," said Cleveland Police Sergeant Freddy Diaz.

Todd said the miniature horses will also support officer wellness. Valor and Grace are expected to appear at community events and patrol neighborhoods once they are acclimated to the division.

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