Firefighters work to put out large flames coming from Cleveland home under renovation

CLEVELAND — Massive flames billowed from a home under renovation early Thursday morning, according to neighbors.

Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire responded at around 2:30 a.m. to the 8900 block of Bancroft Avenue for a large fire.

Mike Vielhaber. | News 5 Cleveland. Firefighters respond to a large fire on Bancroft Avenue in Cleveland on March 24, 2022.

Neighbors who spoke to News 5’s overnight news tracker sad the home was under renovation and was vacant at the time of the fire.

The houses on both sides of the burning home had heavy exterior damage.

No further information has been released.

