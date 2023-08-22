Good Morning America returns to Cleveland for 'The Right Stuff on the Road'

For the fourth time this summer, Good Morning America has returned to Cleveland.

On Tuesday, "The Right Stuff on the Road” is in town at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Reporter Lori Bergamotto will be showing viewers the “right types” of products to buy.

Last month, ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee threw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game.

She also highlighted Progressive Field for Good Morning America's “Seventh Inning Snacks” series.

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee live in Cleveland

At the beginning of July, GMA did a broadcast live from the beloved West Side Market with correspondent Ashan Singh.

RELATED: Good Morning America returns to Cleveland in 'Rise and Shine' series Thursday

Singh highlighted some of Cleveland's best-kept and not so secret -- secrets.

Good Morning America returns to Cleveland in 'Rise and Shine' series Thursday

GMA was also in town to help find one of the best breakfast spots in the country.

RELATED: Good Morning America crowns Grumpy's Cafe as best local breakfast spot in Cleveland

Two Tremont area restaurants, Martha on the Fly and Grumpy's Cafe, competed on News 5. Our own morning anchor, Mike Brookbank, was one of the three judges.