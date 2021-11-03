Watch
Justin Bibb wins Cleveland mayoral election with 36,138 votes

Posted at 7:21 AM, Nov 03, 2021
CLEVELAND — With 100% of precinct votes in, Justin Bibb has officially won Cleveland's mayoral election.

Results show Bibb received 63% of the votes, winning the mayoral seat with 36,138 votes, compared to Kevin Kelley who received 21,352 votes, or 37%.

Bibb will succeed Frank Jackson, who served four terms and was elected in 2005. Jackson endorsed Kelley in the race.

Kelley conceded Tuesday night and left the following message for Bibb.

“To Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb, let’s make the city great together," Kelley said.

