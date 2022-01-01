Local police hold procession after off-duty Cleveland officer killed in New Year's Eve carjacking

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police officers and law enforcement from surrounding agencies came together Saturday morning to hold a procession for a fallen officer who was shot and killed while off-duty during a carjacking on New Year's Eve.

The officer who was killed had been shot twice during a carjacking that took place near the intersection of Fairway and Rocky River Drives in Cleveland's Kamms Corner neighborhood. The shooter fled the scene and since the incident, two individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

After being transported to Fairview Hospital Friday evening, the officer was pronounced dead from his injuries.

On Saturday morning, Cleveland police cruisers lined the street outside of the hospital for a procession as the officer's body was transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

The fallen officer, who is not being identified at this time, was assigned to the 5th District and worked patrol, sources told News 5.

"This is a very sad day. My heart is aching for the family, for our officers," said incoming Interim Cleveland Police Chief Dornat "Wayne" A. Drummond during a news conference outside of the hospital Friday evening. "It just doesn't make any sense."

CrimeStoppers has offered a $10,000 reward for information involving the successful prosecution of the case. Anyone with a tip is urged to call 216-252-7463. You can also CLICK HERE to submit a tip.

