Man taken to hospital after shooting at Ohio City park across from West Side Market

A 34-year-old man was shot in Market Park Square across from the West Side Market.
A 34-year-old man was shot in Market Park Square across from the West Side Market early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.

Shell casings were found at the scene on West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said the man shot was transported to Metro Hospital in serious condition.

Police have not released any additional information.

