Man taken to hospital after shooting at Ohio City park across from West Side Market

A 34-year-old man was shot in Market Park Square across from the West Side Market early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.

Shell casings were found at the scene on West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.

CPD investigating a shooting in Market Square Park across the street from the West Side Market. Male alert when transported by EMS to Metro. Unknown suspects. The park hours are 6a-9p but it appears there was a picnic going on here. pic.twitter.com/DFWOkdBbE4 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) September 5, 2025

Cleveland EMS said the man shot was transported to Metro Hospital in serious condition.

Police have not released any additional information.