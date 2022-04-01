Mayor Bibb appoints city's first-ever chief ethics officer; fills 2 more roles

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appointed someone to the city’s first-ever chief ethics officer, and appointed two others to fill the roles of director of the Office of Equal Opportunity and senior strategist for Lead Safe Living Program.

Delanté Spencer Thomas, a licensed attorney and native of East Cleveland, was appointed to fill the city’s first-ever chief ethics officer position. He will be responsible for promoting and maintaining a culture of ethics awareness and compliance within the executive branch of the city government. He will also train elected city officials and city employees on compliance with ethics laws and ethical conduct.

“I welcome the appointment of the city’s first Chief Ethics Officer,” said Bibb in a news release. “This role is key to advancing our mission of a modern, responsive and transparent City Hall. Delanté’s leadership and expertise will help us make sure we are working at the highest standards of accountability and integrity.”

As the city’s new director of the Office of Equal Opportunity, Tyson Mitchell, who recently served as the assistant vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for OhioGuidestone, will be responsible for administering, monitoring and enforcing overall contract compliance. He will also develop and implement programs that increase opportunities for equity and inclusion in city contracting and provide wealth-building opportunities for residents.

Karen Dettmer, who has been involved with the State of Ohio’s lead initiatives and programs, most recently serving as the program manager for Lead Safe Living Program for the City of Cleveland Public Health Department, will work with city departments, external partners and community members to prevent exposure and address the impact of exposure, particularly among children.

“We continue to focus on filling key positions to reimagine how city hall operates, break down silos and better connect departments,” Bibb said. “We have great new talent in both Tyson and Karen and I am looking forward to working with them toward our vision for a more equitable and healthier Cleveland.”

RELATED: Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb announces first four cabinet appointments

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.