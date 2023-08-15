'My actions make my soul shake' — Man sentenced to life for fatal hit-skip of firefighter Johnny Tetrick

Judge Timothy McCormick has sentenced Leander Bissell to life in prison for hitting and killing veteran Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick with his car before driving off. He will be eligible for parole after 16 years.

"My actions make my soul shake," Bissell said in court. “I have to live with what I have done.”

In November of 2022, Engine 22 responded to a crash involving a flipped vehicle on I-90 eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Witnesses said a car drove through the scene, hit Tetrick and took off.

Tetrick was transported to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead. He had served the City of Cleveland for more than 27 years, most of that time with Engine 22 on the city's East Side.

Bissell was indicted on the following charges last year:



One count of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

One count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

One count of Failure To Stop After Accident

One count of Failure to Comply

McCormick found him guilty on all counts.