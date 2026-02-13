No bond issued for man accused of fatally shooting Lyft driver

CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old Garfield Heights man accused of shooting and killing a Lyft driver will remain in jail after a judge denied his request for bond.

Derrek Dove was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Lyft driver Antoine Latham of Cleveland.

Police said Dove was arrested after a search warrant was executed, and multiple firearms were found and collected as evidence.

Investigators have not released details of what led them to arrest Dove and have not said if he was the one who ordered the rideshare.

"At this point, though, we do have probable cause to believe that this individual is responsible for the shooting death of the 56-year old man," Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfred Diaz said on Wednesday.

Dove has been charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony.

A preliminary hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Latham was the first of two Lyft drivers shot and killed this week within 27 hours of each other.

The second driver, 27-year-old Vasyl Shvets of Parma, crashed into a dumpster after suffering a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning on East 84th Street.

No arrest has been made in that case.

"We did not and we still don't believe that those two incidents are connected," Diaz said on Wednesday. "We're not naive to the thought process of individuals that may think that this was perhaps something, a serial killer or something of that nature. We were cognizant of that. We're listening to our community and the concerns, so it was important to get some answers."