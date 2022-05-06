Police say homicide of 44-year-old woman was a domestic violence case

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a home in Cleveland Friday.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of homicide on East 125th Street in Cleveland.

Police responded at approximately 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 3000 block of East 125th Street, where a 44-year-old woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of homicide on East 125th Street in Cleveland.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed to News 5 that the homicide was a domestic violence case.

No further information has been released.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.