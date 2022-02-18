Reward increased to $10,000 for arrest of woman accused of shooting mother in front of her children

CLEVELAND — A reward has increased for information that leads to the arrest of a woman wanted in the homicide of 28-year-old Chiffion Jefferson, who was shot and killed in front of her three young children in September 2021.

Cierra Mack, 30, is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated homicide.

On Sept. 11, Mack allegedly shot and killed Jefferson in the hallway of the Garden Valley Apartments in Cleveland.

She fled the scene of the shooting and has remained at large since then. Mack is 30 years old and is described as standing at 5 feet, 2 inches and weighing about 145 pounds.

Mack’s last known address is in the 7500 block of Garden Valley Avenue in Cleveland.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward that leads to her arrest. CrimeStoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities are 1-866-4WANTED.

