Rock & Roll Hall of Fame kicks off their induction week with list of free events

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has started their induction week of celebrations, events, music and more ahead of the ceremony next Saturday.

The induction ceremony is held in Cleveland every two years but that wasn't the case last year due to Covid. So this year's celebrations were two years in the making. The 2021 class of inductees include Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren, along with Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence, and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

There will be events every day this week. On Sunday, they start with Celebration day which is completely free. Click here for more information and the schedule.

