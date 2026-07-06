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Shooting in Cleveland leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Cleveland Police
News 5 Cleveland
Cleveland Police
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One person was killed, and three others were injured during a shooting in Cleveland early Monday morning, according to Cleveland police.

Around 3:18 a.m., officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of East 102nd Street and Sophia Avenue when they were approached by two 17-year-old girls who said they had been shot while driving near East 116th Street and Buckeye Road, police said.

When officers reached East 102nd Street and Sophia Avenue, they located a 21-year-old man and a 30-year-old man who also suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

The 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the three other victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are listed in stable condition, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

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