Shooting in Cleveland leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

One person was killed, and three others were injured during a shooting in Cleveland early Monday morning, according to Cleveland police.

Around 3:18 a.m., officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of East 102nd Street and Sophia Avenue when they were approached by two 17-year-old girls who said they had been shot while driving near East 116th Street and Buckeye Road, police said.

When officers reached East 102nd Street and Sophia Avenue, they located a 21-year-old man and a 30-year-old man who also suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

The 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the three other victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are listed in stable condition, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.