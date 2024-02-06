Teen pleads guilty to attempted aggravated murder in Cleveland Police officer shooting

A teen who was arrested in April for allegedly shooting a Cleveland Police officer has pleaded guilty to several charges, including attempted aggravated murder.

RELATED: 17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting Cleveland Police officer in March

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, 18-year-old Jayrion Church pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated murder with a seven-year gun specification, one count of failure to comply, one count of improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of having weapons while under disability.

On March 14, Officer Mark Bahrijczuk was injured while investigating Kia thefts when he and another officer approached what they thought to be a stolen Kia just as four occupants from the car jumped out and fled.

Cleveland police officer shot last week out of the hospital

RELATED: Cleveland police officer shot last week investigating Kia thefts is no longer in hospital

During a foot chase in the area of East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue, one of the individuals from the car fired shots, striking the officer twice, say police.

An officer responding to the scene provided first aid and wrapped the officer's gunshot wounds before taking him to the hospital in his zone car.

Church was arrested on April 14 by members of the US Marshals Service.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6 at 9 a.m.

RELATED: Activists concerned about growing violence, Cleveland Police staffing levels ahead of summer