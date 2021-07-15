Tickets go on sale Thursday for the 2021 Cleveland National Air Show

CLEVELAND — Tickets for the Cleveland National Air Show featuring U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are now on sale to the public. The 2021 Air Show marks the official end of summer and will showcase a variety of military demonstrations, parachuting and gravity-defying aerobatics.

The air show will be held Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 through 6, at Burke Lakefront Airport. Organizers say only advance tickets will be available. There will be no gate sales.

Tickets are day-specific and good for a full day of aviation fun on either Saturday, Sunday or Monday. General Admission tickets, which are considered “lawn tickets,” still provide attendees with close-up action in the air but do not include reserved seating.

Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket when purchasing general admission tickets. Tickets are $30 for adults ($35 after Aug. 30), $20 for children 6 to 11, and free for children 5 and younger.

Other seating options include reserved box seats, sponsor boxes, barnstormer club and flight deck loge. A variety of amenities are offered and tickets range from $40 to $140.

Buy tickets HERE.

