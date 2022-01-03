Vehicle crashes into utility pole on Wade Park in Cleveland; some residents left without power

CLEVELAND — Some residents in Cleveland’s Wade Park neighborhood are without power Monday after a car crashed into a utility pole.

Wade Park Avenue between East 88th and East 91st streets is closed as crews work to restore power in the area.

The Cleveland Illuminating Company is on scene. Crews said power will be restored by 8:30 a.m.

