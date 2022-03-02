Woman hospitalized in serious condition after crashing into 3 parked cars

CLEVELAND — One person was hospitalized after a driver crashed into three parked cars on East 49th Street in Cleveland early Wednesday, according to EMS.

EMS and Cleveland police officers responded to East 49th Street, just south of Superior Avenue.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of crash on East 49th Street near Superior Avenue.

According to a News 5 photojournalist on scene, the car appeared to have traveled southbound on East 49th Street and went left of center and hit a pole before it struck three parked cars.

According to EMS, a 34-year-old woman was transported from the scene in serious condition.

