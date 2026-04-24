The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left people with serious injuries in Cleveland on Friday.

The crash took place at the intersection of West 150th Street and Lorain Avenue, according to police.

CPD said the extent of the injuries has not been confirmed, and the number of people injured is unknown at this time.

Police are urging motorists to take alternative routes and avoid the area to allow first responders to safely clear and investigate what caused the crash.

News 5 crews are on the scene and could see massive debris from one of the cars on the main road:

Cleveland Police investigating multi-vehicle crash at West 150th and Lorain

We are working to learn more.