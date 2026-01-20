Cleveland Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-skip on Lorain Avenue

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police say they have located the vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-skip over the weekend.

The crash happened early Saturday morning in the 13900 block of Lorain Avenue.

Officers responded and located an unresponsive male in his 30s lying in the street. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Cleveland Police requested the public's assistance in identifying the suspected vehicle or its driver, and Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward for information.

News 5's overnight photographer was on scene when the vehicle was located early Tuesday morning near Prosser Avenue and East 59th Street.

Overnight I believe CPD found the car involved in the below case. Awaiting official confirmation but compare the photos in the link for yourself... https://t.co/1Iaw0mmV0V pic.twitter.com/WjQYSQ30eU — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 20, 2026

Police said the vehicle was towed and will be processed by the Cleveland Police Crime Scene Unit.

At this time, there is no information about the driver.