Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
54  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-skip on Lorain Avenue

Hit Skip car 2.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
Hit Skip car 2.jpg
Posted

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police say they have located the vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-skip over the weekend.

The crash happened early Saturday morning in the 13900 block of Lorain Avenue.

RELATED: Cleveland Police looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-skip

Officers responded and located an unresponsive male in his 30s lying in the street. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Cleveland Police requested the public's assistance in identifying the suspected vehicle or its driver, and Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward for information.

News 5's overnight photographer was on scene when the vehicle was located early Tuesday morning near Prosser Avenue and East 59th Street.

Police said the vehicle was towed and will be processed by the Cleveland Police Crime Scene Unit.

At this time, there is no information about the driver.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.