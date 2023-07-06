Cleveland Police officer suspended for Instagram post about a homicide case

A Cleveland Police officer was suspended after posting about an active homicide investigation on Instagram.

The patrol officer, Ta’Lor Payne, was found guilty of a police policy violation and will be suspended for 10 days.

Officials said the officer had previously received a 20-day suspension on Jan. 29, 2021; the reason for that suspension was not specified.

Officials say posting on social media regarding open homicide investigations may cause the public to believe the investigation will be handled in a “less than professional” manner.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.