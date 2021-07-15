Watch
Cleveland St to require coronavirus vaccinations despite law

News 5
CSU's Wolstein Center served as a mass vaccination site in Cleveland in 2021.
Wolstein Center
Posted at 6:36 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 18:37:18-04

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State University says it will still require students living on campus to be vaccinated against the coronavirus despite a new law prohibiting the requirement.

The school announced its policy in April and notes it has one of the lowest infection rates among U.S. urban universities.

Cleveland State said Thursday it's continuing the mandate since the state ban won't take effect until October and students return beginning next month.

The bill signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Mike DeWine forbids public schools and colleges from requiring individuals to receive vaccines not granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill prohibiting mandate of 'emergency use' COVID-19 vaccines in schools

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

