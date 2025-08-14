Clevelanders react to Taylor Swift on Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast

CLEVELAND — Taylor Swift and Cleveland are back in the same sentence after the pop star appeared on a podcast hosted by Cleveland’s own Jason and Travis Kelce.

The singer joined the brothers on their podcast, New Heights, where she shared her appreciation for the podcast and all that it has done for her.

“This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app two years ago,” Swift said.

She remembered Travis going on the podcast during the summer of 2023 to express his disappointment about not meeting her at Arrowhead Stadium during her Kansas City Eras Tour stop. She called it a wild romantic gesture.

Many people called the episode the most highly anticipated podcast episode in 2025, after the singer teased her new album. The singer’s 12th studio album is called “The Life of a Show Girl,” which is set to be released on Oct. 3.

“I’m so proud of it, and it just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in my life. And so that effervescence has come through on this record,” said Swift.

Before the podcast aired, I hit the streets of Cleveland to speak with local Swift fans and find out what they were hoping to hear during the episode.

“I hope she talks about her cats, because I don’t know much about them,” said 10-year-old Swift fan Brianne.

Fans wanted to hear her announce a tour that would make a stop in Cleveland.

“I hope she does a tour here, that would be cool,” said another Swift fan, Avery.

“I really want her to come here because if she doesn’t, I don’t think I would be able to go see her anywhere else,” said Brianne.

And some were hoping the recent rumors about her shopping for a home in Cleveland were true.

“It would be really exciting to see her around in Cleveland,” said Taylor Swift Fan, Piper.

Just last month, fans attempted to catch a glimpse of the pop star in the cruel summer heat when she was spotted eating at a restaurant in Chagrin Falls.

And although Swift has not made it to a Browns game, she is aware of the impact she has had on the viewership of NFL games.

“That was a pleasant surprise, seeing all the little girls in the stands at games and you can see a proud father right there standing next to them,” said Kelce.