Club to honor fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick at Firefighters Memorial on St. Patrick's Day

Fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick will be honored at the Firefighters Memorial on Friday by the Cleveland Firefighters Shamrock Club and Cleveland Firefighters IAFF Local 93 at the annual Memorial to Fallen Firefighters, according to a press release from CFSC.

The ceremony is set to start at 11:15 a.m., prior to the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

On Nov. 20, 2022, Engine 22 responded to a crash involving a flipped vehicle on I-90 eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Witnesses said a car drove through the scene, hit Tetrick, and took off. Tetrick was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead. He had served the city of Cleveland for more than 27 years, most of that time with Engine 22 on the city's East Side.

Additionally, the CFSC will present a wreath made by the family of Lieutenant Richard A. Petras, who died in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Petras spent 24 years as a firefighter at Engine Company 30 and was assigned to the Fire Training Academy before he died.

The CFSC was established in 1980 and is made up of the City of Cleveland Firefighters and Cleveland Airport Firefighters.

