Community gathers to mourn and heal after building commissioner killed

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — An estimated crowd of more than 1,000 people streamed into St. Albert the Great Parish on Monday for a vigil for healing and peace following Friday's murder of North Royalton Building Commissioner David Smerek.

"This past Friday, the streets of heaven gained an angel," Mayor Paul Marnecheck told the crowd during the vigil.

The shooting inside the city's service center shocked many in the community.

North Royalton building commissioner killed at work

RELATED: North Royalton building commissioner killed at work

"It pretty much tore it up emotionally," said longtime North Royalton resident Peter Maizitis.

The loss of a man described as the kind of public servant who made a city better was even tougher to take for those who knew Smerek well.

"He was always willing to give of his time," said Marnecheck. "He was willing to talk with you. He was always fair. He was reasonable. He was patient. He was exactly what you would want in a public servant."

Smerek's son, Adam, addressed the crowd gathered inside the church.

"I can see now how much love he inspired in others and how much joy he gave to all of you so that you could remember him now in this time," he said.

While Marnecheck acknowledged the fear Friday's attack brought to his city, he told the crowd gathered that he's also heard stories of courage, compassion and selflessness.

He called the loss of Smerek tremendous, but the mayor believes that won't be the end of this story.

"We will not allow fear to define our community," said Marnecheck. "We will answer fear with courage. We will answer hatred with compassion. We will answer despair with hope. And in the end, love will prevail."

The man charged with Smerek's murder, 69-year-old Edward Biesiada, made his first court appearance Monday.

69-year-old man identified as suspect in fatal shooting of building commissioner

RELATED: 69-year-old man identified as suspect in deadly shooting of North Royalton building commissioner

A judge set his bond at $15 million.

