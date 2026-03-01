Community rallies behind displaced Parma residents after devastating apartment fire

After a devastating fire displaced numerous residents in Parma, a sports bar is rallying behind the victims by hosting a fundraiser.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on March 15, proceeds from Rookies Sports Bar & Grill's Community Strong Wingding Fundraiser will go to those impacted by the fire.

Tickets cost $25 for the all-you-can-eat-and-drink fundraiser. There will also be a raffle, a 50/50 drawing and live music.

The event will be at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill in Parma Heights, located at 6913 W. 130th Street.

What happened

Friday evening, a fire broke out in the attic of Woodbury Commons Apartments.

Large fire engulfs Woodbury Apartments in Parma

The fire left two firefighters and one police officer injured, along with multiple residents needing to be treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

There was a partial roof collapse on one of the buildings, and two buildings were heavily damaged by the flames.

All residents were displaced, and the Red Cross has been working to find temporary housing. Some residents were able to return to the building to retrieve belongings, medication and valuables.

In addition to Sports Bar & Grill's fundraiser, the apartment complex is accepting donations for the displaced residents at 6128 Stumph Rd. Those interested can donate gently used clothing, shoes, toiletries, gift cards and non-perishable foods. Click here to learn more.