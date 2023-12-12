'Corky and Lenny's' shuts its doors

CLEVELAND — If you live on the East Side or are a member of the Jewish community, there is a good chance you've been to Corky and Lenny's in Woodmere. According to the restaurant's ownership, they have been searching for a partner to help take them into the future for years but have been unable to find one. Which is why they are now closed.

"We are so thankful to our staff, many of whom have worked their entire career with us. We are also very grateful for our loyal customers, it is not a lack of business that is causing this closure," a statement released by the restaurant said.

There is a chance they could reopen in the future in a smaller location.

This Cleveland staple, known for its overstuffed corn beef sandwiches, matzo ball soup, salads and jumbo pickles, opened its doors in 1956 before moving to its current location in 1973.

The restaurant has been a way of life for Gloria Kurland, whose husband, Sanford "Corky" Kurland, opened it nearly 70 years ago. Their son, Kenny Kurland, now runs it.

"My husband started this business 68 years ago, and I've always helped and I've always worked in the business and, unfortunately, it is very sad that it came to this," she said. "It's too bad that we couldn't find a working partner or somebody that would come in here."

Kurland said her son is burnt out, and running the business has taken its toll.

"I hope that somewhere in the near future, maybe somebody will come along and want to go into this type of business," Kurland said.

When the former Horseshoe Casino opened its doors more than a decade ago, Corky and Lenny's was the first food court offered at the casino. That location has since closed.

