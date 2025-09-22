Coroner rules cause of death as cardiac arrest for man who died after police incident

The Medina County Coroner confirmed that a man who died following a police incident last week suffered cardiac arrest, resulting in his death.

Thursday evening, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the area of Pearl and Boston roads to assist in a deadly incident involving police that occurred at a BP/SkyMart gas station in Brunswick.

According to 911 calls released, a man was trying to break the glass at the front of the gas station after he broke a gas pump.

Officers arrived on scene and took the man into custody. He was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he died due to "injuries he suffered prior to his arrest."

Medina County Coroner Lisa Deranek said a taser was used on the man, whose name has not been released.

According to BCI, a gun was not involved in the incident, either by the police or by the individual who died.