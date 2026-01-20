Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cuyahoga County buildings opening late Tuesday due to cold weather

Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County
Posted

Most Cuyahoga County buildings will open later on Tuesday due to winter weather conditions, the county said.

Other than Cuyahoga County courts and the Justice Center, which will operate at normal hours, all county buildings will open at noon because of the extreme cold.

"Members of the public are reminded that very low temperatures can quickly become hazardous for people, pets, and property. Residents are advised to adhere to guidelines set forth by their respective municipalities regarding winter weather," the county said in a statement.

Tuesday's extreme cold has also prompted numerous school closures, with over 400 schools canceling classes by Monday evening.

RELATED: Schools already closing ahead of plummeting temperatures

