Cuyahoga County changing chase policy; deputies will only pursue drivers if violent crime committed

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department announced changes to its pursuit policy Monday afternoon following a push from a local leader and reporting from News 5 regarding the deaths of two innocent bystanders earlier this year.

The revised policy states that deputies can only initiate a pursuit if the driver is "reasonably believed to have committed an offense of violence," the department said in a news release.

Additionally, the revision provides clearer instructions on when deputies are permitted to initiate a vehicle pursuit, when a vehicle pursuit must be terminated, pursuit driving tactics, pursuit supervisory duties and pursuit after-action reporting, the department said. You can read the full policy here.

These changes resulted from months of reporting by News 5 Investigators and a push by Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Sunny M. Simon.

"I'm glad the sheriff and county executive worked with council to formulate a policy that minimizes risk and maintains safety," Simon said.

It was discussed at a city council meeting in late September, during which the Greater Cleveland NAACP spoke about News 5's reporting on who the Downtown Safety Patrol deputies pull over and the deadly chases.

With these revisions, the Downtown Safety Patrol will also be renamed Community Support Unit. The unit assists Beachwood, Cleveland, East Cleveland, Euclid, Lakewood and South Euclid.

Just this year, two women, Tamya Westmoreland and Sharday Elder, lost their lives in connection with pursuits involving the newly named Community Support Unit. Both women were innocent bystanders.

It was found that the same deputy, Kasey Loudermilk, was involved in both chases in which Westmoreland and Elder died.

