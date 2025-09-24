Cuyahoga County serial rapist gets life in prison for sexually assaulting multiple women

A serial rapist has been sentenced to life in prison after sexually assaulting six women between the ages of 24 and 33, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

The defendant, 53-year-old Michael Mann, was found guilty of the following charges on Sept. 8:

Eight counts of rape

Five counts of kidnapping

One count of attempted rape

Two counts of gross sexual imposition

Additionally, he was found guilty of the sexually violent predator specification.

He will not be eligible for parole for 132 years.

O’Malley said that between May 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023, Mann, who would use the aliases of “Rick,” “Rico,” “Ricardo” and/or “R,” at times, messaged multiple women and offered them $2,000 or more to work as a server at a private event or high-stakes poker game at a hotel in Cleveland. He specifically targeted and contacted women through online ads.

The prosecutor stated that the women would then travel from various cities, including the Akron/Canton area, to meet him in Cleveland. Once the women arrived at the hotel, he would demand a cash deposit for a hotel room and then would isolate the women and sexually assault them.

“Michael Mann is the definition of a dangerous serial predator — he used fake names, false promises, and force to carry out his string of sexual assaults,” said O’Malley. “Thankfully, this demon will now spend the rest of his life behind bars, where he can no longer harm anyone.”

