Death of Warren father ruled homicide

The death of a 46-year-old father from Warren in March has been ruled a homicide, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.
Juvar King's cause of death was determined to be from a gunshot wound to the back of his head, the medical examiner's office said.
King was reported missing Feb. 4, and a vehicle belonging to one of King’s family members was found caught on fire in Cleveland that same day.
On March 17, King's body was found at an abandoned home on Chapman Avenue in East Cleveland.
The 28-year-old man who is accused of setting fire to King's car was arrested and arraigned in February. There is no information on whether or not the 28-year-old is connected to King's death or disappearance.
