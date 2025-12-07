Donte's Gift Express delivering joy to East Cleveland for 13th year

The Christmas season is the time to spread joy, and that’s exactly what Donte’s Gift Express has been doing for 13 years.

“It’s about bringing Christmas to the doorsteps of families,” said founder Donte Gibbs.

And bringing joy to East Cleveland.

"I think it's very important because a lot of times for the holidays there’s a lot of stress and people are thinking about how they are going to make these wish lists come true,” said Gibbs.

The mission of Donte’s Gift Express is to help these Christmas wishes come true by delivering gifts to local families.

"With the donations and the gifts wrapped here today, we're going to surprise 1,500 families throughout Northeast Ohio. So, East Cleveland being one, and then during our Family Fun Day at Tower City,” said Gibbs.

Gibbs says the organization had over 200 volunteers helping wrap gifts, the most they ever had in 13 years.

"That togetherness and how we can come together as a community and just be one is very exciting to just bring happiness to the area,” said Volunteer, Ella Carthon.

For Carthon, making others smile during the holidays brings her a sense of peace.

"I lost my mom, so I’m usually kind of down during the holidays, but to engage with Donte with the gift express around the holidays, it brings me joy and happiness,” said Carthon.

Over the last 13 years, Donte’s Gift Express has delivered gifts to over 8,000 homes.

On Dec. 20, Donte’s Gift Express will host its annual Family Fun Day in Tower City, featuring family photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and entertainment.

The Family Fun Day is free, but those interested need to register online here.