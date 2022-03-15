Dover mayor indicted, facing public corruption charges for pocketing city fees

DOVER, Ohio — Last week, Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen was indicted by a Tuscarawas County grand jury on a slew of public corruption charges for allegedly pocketing thousands of dollars in fees from weddings that should have gone to the city's coffers.

An anonymous complaint to authorities prompted an investigation by the Ohio Ethics Commission and the Ohio Auditor of State's Special Investigation Unit as well as members of Dover City Council.

Authorities allege Homrighausen accepted money for conducting weddings as mayor but pocketed the fees instead of turning them over to the city.

In total, the mayor received $9,295 for performing 231 wedding ceremonies between January 2014 and May 2021, authorities said. A separate audit of the city's finances found it didn't have an ordinance on the book outlining a policy depositing money obtained via wedding fees.

Authorities say Homrighausen didn't claim the fees on his federal, state or local taxes or declare the payments on ethics financial disclosure forms. The investigation also concluded that Homrighausen hired his son to work for the city, violating state nepotism laws.

According to the indictment, Homrighausen is charged with the following:

One count of theft in office, a third-degree felony

One count of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony

Six counts of filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns, all fifth-degree felonies

Four counts of soliciting improper compensation, all first-degree misdemeanors

Two counts of dereliction of duty, both second-degree misdemeanors

One count of representation by a public official or employee, a first-degree misdemeanor

The state is seeking $9,295 in restitution Homrighausen allegedly received from those fees. It's also seeking nearly $4,000 in reimbursement to pay for the cost of the state audit triggered by the investigation.

Dover City Council President Shane Gunnoe called for Homrighausen's resignation over the matter, stating the mayor "violated the trust of the people of Dover and must be accountable for his actions."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.