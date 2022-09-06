Drive-thru clinics scheduled for new COVID-19 booster in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County Public Health is offering two drive-thru clinics for the new Bivalent booster meant to protect people from COVID-19.

The clinics will take place Sept. 7 and 8 at Summit County Public Health at 1867 W. Market St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments can be made on-line or by calling 330-926-5795.

The Moderna Bivalent is authorized for use in individuals 18 years of age or older. The Pfizer Bivalent is authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age or older.

People should not receive the shots until two months after their most recent booster, according to Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda.

Bivalent is meant to guard against the Omicron strain.

"They felt it was time that we went ahead and tweaked it to make sure that it does hit that because it's not going away. It is still hanging around," Skoda said.

In Summit County, nearly 65% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Currently, the county sees about 150 new COVID-19 cases per day. That's way down from the 1,300 cases per day the county experienced last December.

Still, Skoda stressed booster shots remain very important.

"We have to keep the immunity level high to make sure it doesn't mutate again and we get another strain. The last thing we want going into the fall again is to have another Delta," she said.

