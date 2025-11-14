Driving schools starting to feel effects of new driver's education law

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — It has been almost two months since a new Ohio driving law went into effect.

On Sept. 30th, a new law required 18- to 21-year-olds to complete driver's education before receiving a driver's license. Previously, this age group could get their license without going to driving school.

At driving schools like 911 Driving School in Rocky River, more phone calls have been coming in ever since the law change. 911 Driving School reports about a 35% increase in calls per day ever since the law change.

Instructor Jacodimus Lee said he's been seeing more of the new law's effects during his day job as a police officer.

"I've noticed a lot more traffic stops for more people and giving them citations for committing some serious traffic offenses," he said. "Being a driving school instructor, I ask, 'Have you been to a driving school?' They'll say no, which I already know is the answer because of their driving or how they caused an accident."

What Lee is seeing is exactly why Governor Mike DeWine pushed for this law.

"We have so many young people turning 18, never taking driver's training," Governor DeWine previously said. "They go in and after many failures, they pass. It's not acceptable."

As more aspiring drivers pile into classrooms across the state, cost is becoming a significant concern.

Tony Long with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce previously told News 5's Morgan Trau that this new law could impact the state's economy.

"One of the hardest things for the workforce is finding adequate transportation, so this adds to that," he said.

The state is trying to address this issue with the Drive to Succeed grant. The $6 million grant will go to driving schools across the state. Scholarships for new driving instructors are available, too.

As everyone's budget begins to shrink, Lee recommends reaching out to driving schools to start a payment plan or taking other actions to invest in this education.

"How much is your life worth?" Lee said. "Everything is expensive now. Everything has gone up. I think that it is reasonable to do your best and make some plans, put some money to the side, and get the education that you need."

It will still take some time to see the effects of the law, but Lee hopes to see some major changes on the road this time next year.

"[Hopefully,] more people will be educated in driving, and these streets will be safer for everyone when a young person gets behind the wheel," he said.

For more details on the Drive to Succeed grant, CLICK HERE.