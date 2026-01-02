East Cleveland City Schools released from state oversight

The East Cleveland City School District announced Friday that it has officially been released from Academic Distress Commission oversight.

In a formal letter to East Cleveland Superintendent and CEO Dr. Henry Pettiegrew II, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce said the district met 16 out of 20 benchmarks, exceeding expectations under its Revitalization Plan, the district said.

“This release affirms what our community has been building—momentum, pride, and measurable student success,” Pettiegrew said. “The hard work of our educators, staff, students, families, and partners has proven that East Cleveland’s future is not defined by its past. We are rising—and we’re just getting started.”

The state cited many performance improvements from the district, including a Performance Index improvement of more than 12 points, stronger early literacy and numeracy outcomes, continued growth across grades 3-8 and improved high school performance, the district said.

Additionally, the district saw a four-star progress rating on the Ohio School Report Cards, along with an overall three-star report card rating, the district said.

In September, Pettiegrew said the three-star rating marks the first time in more than a decade that the district is officially designated as meeting state standards.

“This is not just a compliance milestone,” Pettiegrew said. “This is the result of a community choosing to fight for excellence for our children. We are proud of this accomplishment—and fully committed to sustaining the progress and accelerating what comes next.”