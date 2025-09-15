Ohio School Report Cards released

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce released the latest school report cards today, highlighting both academic achievements and areas where schools and districts can still improve.

Districts and schools receive an overall rating on a one-to-five-star scale, with half-star increments possible.

The ratings are based on six key components: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation, early literacy, and—for the first time—college, career, workforce, and military readiness.

Jeff Wensing, president of the Ohio Education Association, said the report cards are about transparency and accountability for families, educators, and school leaders.

“I think they’re important because everyone wants to know how their school system is doing,” Wensing said. “Teachers probably are the inventors of tests and grading, so we’re not afraid of accountability. We’ve been working with the state to improve the report card, and I think it has gotten better over time and is more reflective of what our students are doing year to year.”

How did my district do?

Akron Public Schools

The newly released report cards show Akron Public Schools earned an overall rating of 3.5 stars — up from 2.5 stars on last year's report card.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

The newly released report cards show the Cleveland Metropolitan School District earned an overall rating of 2.5 stars, down from 3 stars on last year's report card.

Garfied Heights City Schools

The newly released report cards show Garfield Heights City Schools earned an overall rating of 3 stars, up from 2 stars on last year's report card.

Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District

The newly released report cards show the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District earned an overall 3.5 stars, up from 2.5 stars on last year's report card.

Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District

The newly released report cards show the Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District earned an overall 3 stars, down from 4 stars on last year's report card.

East Cleveland City School District sees success

With today’s release, the East Cleveland City School District said it has “reached a new milestone on its turnaround journey.”

The district earned an overall rating of 3 stars — up from 2 stars on last year’s report card.

Superintendent and CEO Dr. Henry Pettiegrew II said the three-star rating marks the first time in more than a decade that the district is officially designated as meeting state standards.

Pettiegrew said facing challenges directly and focusing on the whole child have been critical to the district’s progress.

“The teachers are doing a yeoman’s job every single day of handling issues, problem solving, (and) being solution oriented,” Pettiegrew said. “Students are coming in hungry to learn. Our teachers are providing engaging lessons. Principals are being coached to be the best—to provide support to teachers. And then our parents, our wonderful, wonderful parents in the East Cleveland City Schools, they have been supporting us every step of the way.”

While the district overall is meeting state standards, concerns remain in early literacy and graduation, where East Cleveland received 1-star ratings.

“Reading is the number one challenge with many of our students,” Pettiegrew said. “Some of them may have not had a preschool experience. Some of them, maybe it’s their first time in a structured setting for education. So, we’re working through those challenges and continuing to push engagement and excitement.”

He said expanding students’ exposure to books is a key part of the district’s strategy.

“It’s about making sure that students have a print-rich experience, and they have books in their hands every chance that they can,” Pettiegrew said. “We’re doing 40 book challenges in certain grade levels, trying to make sure that we get students books in hands and they’re reading. If they’re reading those words, and they’re getting exposed to those words in conjunction with the classroom instruction, that’s where we’ve seen the most success.”

Pettiegrew said the work continues to ensure students receive the best possible education.

“Suspend your disbelief. Believe the data. East Cleveland is on the rise,” he said.

The district said the academic progress reflected on the latest report card positions it well for release from state oversight under the Academic Distress Commission.

In a news release, officials noted: “In June, the district documented that it had fulfilled 16 of 20 measures on its approved Academic Improvement Plan scorecard, the benchmark needed for consideration of release from the Academic Distress Commission (ADC). The state’s final determination is expected in December 2025.”